The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the interview result for the posts of General Physician and Gynecologist. Candidates who have appeared for the interview can check and download the result from Commission’s official website uppsc.up.nic.in.

A total of 102 candidates have been shortlisted for the post of General Physician and 244 for the post of Gynecologist. The interview was conducted from August 10 to 18.

The merit list contains the registration number, name and category details of the shortlisted candidates.

The UPPSC recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up 590 vacancies for the post of General Physician and 590 for Gynecologist. However, due to non-availability of eligible candidates, 488 posts of General Physician and 346 posts of Gynecologist remain vacant. Fresh recruitment will be done for the remaining posts.

Steps to download UPPSC result: