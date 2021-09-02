The Directorate of Technical Education (DTE), Assam has declared the result for Polytechnic Admission Test (PAT) 2021. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check and download their result from the official website dte.assam.gov.in using their roll number and date of birth.

“The date and time of uploading documents by the candidates for online counselling/ verification will be declared later on through leading Local Daily Newspapers & www.dte.assam.gov.in,” reads the notification.

Here’s the direct link to the notice.

Steps to download Assam PAT 2021 result

Visit the official website dte.assam.gov.in Click on “Click” mentioned against “PAT 2021 result” Key in your roll number, date of birth and submit Check and download the admit card Take a print for future reference

Here’s the direct link to Assam PAT 2021 result.

PAT 2021 was conducted on August 22 for admissions to diploma engineering courses offered by PAT-affiliated polytechnic institutions. There are 4,425 diploma engineering seats on offer.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.