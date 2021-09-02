The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kharagpur has commenced the online application process for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE 2022). Eligible candidates can apply for the test on the official website gate.iitkgp.ac.in starting today. Candidates can submit their forms and pay the fee till September 24 (regular) or October 1 (with a late fee).

Earlier, GATE 2022 application process was scheduled to begin today, August 30.

A candidate appearing in ONE or TWO Papers should fill ONLY ONE application form. In case of Multiple applications, only one will be accepted and remaining applications will be rejected without any refund for the paid fee.

The applicant is requested to update the Aadhar Card or any other permissible Photo Identity Proof (if it is not recent) to be used for applying and appearing for GATE 2022. Scan and upload the colour copy of Photo Identity proof in the application for GATE 2022, reads the official notice.

Eligibility Criteria

A candidate who is currently studying in the 3rd or higher years of any undergraduate degree program OR has already completed any government-approved degree program in Engineering / Technology / Architecture / Science / Commerce / Arts is eligible to appear for GATE 2022 examination.

There is no age limit to appear for the GATE 2022 examination. Candidates are advised to read the official notification available on the GATE website.

Steps to register for GATE 2022

Visit the official website gate.iitkgp.ac.in Click on “Apply Online” under “GATE 2022 ONLINE APPLICATION” Fill in the personal details and register Login and proceed with application Fill in the details, upload the required documents, pay the application fee and submit Download the application and take a print for future reference

Here’s GATE 2022 registration link.

IIT Kharagpur (IITKGP) will conduct the GATE 2022 exam on February 5, 6, 12 and 13, 2022. The exam authorities have added two new papers – Geomatics Engineering (GE) and Naval Architecture and Marine Engineering (NM) this year.

GATE 2022 admit card can be downloaded from January 3 and the results will be announced on March 17. All the dates are tentative and can possibly be revised in view of the pandemic situation.

About GATE

GATE is a mandatory requirement for seeking admission to Postgraduate Programs (Master’s and Doctoral) and other Government Scholarships/Assistantships. The GATE score is also used by some Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) for their recruitment and by several other universities in India and abroad for admissions.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.