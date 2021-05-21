National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) has invited online applications from GATE-qualified engineering graduates for the post of Engineering Executive Trainees (EET) in disciplines of Electrical, Mechanical and Electronics/Instrumentation. Eligible candidates can apply for the post at the NTPC website ntpccareers.net till June 10.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up 280 vacancies at NTPC, which includes 98 posts of Electrical, 126 Mechanical and 56 Electronics/Instrumentation trainee posts.

Here’s NTPC Engineering Executive Trainee recruitment 2021 advertisement.

Eligibility criteria

Age: The upper age limit is set at 27 years as on last day of application.

Educational qualification: The candidate should possess an engineering degree in the relevant field with not less than 60% marks. Such candidates must have also appeared for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering or GATE 2021. Final year/semester students are also eligible to apply.

For detailed info on educational qualifications, refer to the recruitment notification.

Selection procedure

NTPC will shortlist candidates based on GATE 2021 performance and other eligibility criteria. Only GATE marks of 2021 are valid for EET-2021 recruitment. Before joining, candidates will also have to undergo a medical exam.

The selected candidates will undergo one-year training at various NTPC plants, following which final posting will be awarded.

Application fee

Candidates (except SC/ ST/ PwBD/ XS/ female) will have to pay a non-refundable registration fee of Rs 300. Candidates can make the payment of fees through online and offline fees.

