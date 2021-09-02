The State Bank of India (SBI) will conclude the online application process for recruitment to the post of Specialist Cadre Officers (Engineer Civil/ Electrical) today, September 2. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on bank’s recruitment portal sbi.co.in/web/careers.

SBI has notified a total of 46 vacancies of which 36 are for the post of Assistant Manager- Engineer (Civil) and 10 for Assistant Manager- Engineer (Electrical).

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 21-30 years as of April 1, 2021.

Educational Qualification:

Asst Manager- Engineer (Civil): Bachelor’s degree in Civil Engineering with 60% or above marks.

Asst Manager- Engineer (Electrical): Bachelor’s degree in Electrical Engineering with 60% or above marks.

Candidates are advised to read the official notification for more details.

Here’s SBI recruitment 2021 official notification.

Application Fee

The applicants from General/OBC/EWS category are required to pay the fee of Rs 750 whereas candidates from SC/ST/PWD category are exempted from paying the fee.

Steps to apply for Specialist Officer vacancies

Visit SBI career page at sbi.co.in/careers Go to ‘Join SBI’ — ‘Current Openings’ Click on the apply online link for the Specialist Officer (Engineer Civil/ Electrical) post Proceed with new registration on the IBPS portal Fill application form, upload documents Pay fee and submit application form Download form and take a printout for future reference

Here’s direct link to apply for Assistant Manager vacancies.

Selection Process

SBI will shortlist candidates on the basis of an online written test and interview. The online written test will be conducted tentatively on September 25. Call letters will be available for download from September 13 onwards.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.