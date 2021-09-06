Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) has released the admit cards for the Combined Civil Services Examination, 2021 on its official website. Candidates can download their admit cards from the website jpsc.gov.in.

The Jharkhand Civil Services Exam 2021 will be conducted on September 19. The JPSC exam will be held in two shifts: 10.00 AM to 12 noon and 2.00 PM to 4.00 PM.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 252 vacancies for various posts including — Deputy Collector, Assistant Municipal Commissioner, District Coordinator, Jail Superintendent, and others. The application process was conducted in February and March.

Steps to download JPSC admit card 2021:

Visit official website jpsc.gov.in Click on the admit card link for Civil Services Exam Login using Registration No and date of birth The JPSC admit card will appear on screen Download and take a printout.

Here’s direct link to download JPSC admit card 2021.

JPSC Exam Pattern

The Jharkhand Combined Civil Services Exam comprises of two successive stages —

Combined Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination (Objective-Type) for the selection of candidates for the Main Examination

Combined Civil Services (Mains) Examination (Written and Interview) for the selection of candidates for the various services and posts.

The candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of Preliminary exam, Main exam and interview round.