Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) has started the online application process for the Combined Civil Services Examination, 2021. Interested and eligible candidates can apply at the Commission’s website jpsc.gov.in till March 15.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 252 vacancies for various posts including — Deputy Collector, Assistant Municipal Commissioner, District Coordinator, Jail Superintendent, and others.

Here’s the direct link to the released notification.

Here’s the direct link to the detailed notification for the Combined Civil Services Exam-2021.

Important Dates:

Commencement of application process: February 15

Last date to fill the application form: March 15 till 11.45 PM

Last date to pay the examination fee: March 16 till 11.45 PM

Tentative date for the Preliminary examination: May 2

Tentative date for Mains examination: Fourth week of September

Eligibility criteria

Age Limit:

The applicant should have completed the minimum age of 21 years and must not have attained the age of 35 years. The upper age limit relaxation is applicable to the candidates falling under the reserved category.

Educational Qualification:

The candidate should hold a Bachelor’s degree from any recognized institute/university.

JPSC exam pattern

The Jharkhand Combined Civil Services Examination comprises of two successive stages —