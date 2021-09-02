The Punjab State Cooperative Bank Limited (PSCB) has released the provisional answer keys for exams to various posts of Senior Manager, Manager, IT Officer and others. Candidates can download the answer keys from the official website pscb.in.

The PSCB exams for the posts of Sr. Manager, Information Technology Officer, Steno Typist, Manager and CDEO was held on August 28 and 29.

Candidates can submit their feedback/objection about the answer key after logging in to their Candidate Dashboard. The last date to submit feedback is September 4 upto 5.00 PM.

Steps to check PSCB answer keys 2021:

Visit official website pscb.in Go to ‘Recruitment’ section and click on link for ‘Recruitment 2021’ Login using your email ID and password Click on the PSCB answer key link for relevant post Download and check.

Here’s direct link to download PSCB answer keys 2021.

The PSCB recruitment drive aims to fill 856 vacancies, of which, 40 vacancies are for the post of Senior Manager, 60 for Manager, 7 for Information Technology Officer, 739 for Clerk-cum Data Entry Operator, and 10 for Steno-typist.

Selection Process

Selection will be done on the basis of written test. There shall be no interview. The shortlisted candidates for the post of Steno-Typist will have to appear for Punjabi and English Shorthand skill test in addition to written test. The skill test will be a qualifying test only.