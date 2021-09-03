Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Thursday, September 3, released Class 10th, 12th sample papers and marking scheme for Term 1 Exams 2021-22. Students who are to appear for the examination can check the same on board’s official website cbseacademic.nic.in.

The Term 1 examination is scheduled to be conducted in November-December, reports TIMESNOWNEWS.

The Term I examination will have multiple choice questions (MCQs. The exam will be conducted for the duration of 90 minutes. The term II exam will have short and long answer type questions and will be conducted for the duration of two hours, depending on Covid-19 situation.

Steps to download sample questions

Visit the official website cbseacademic.nic.in On the homepage, click on “Sample Question Papers of Classes X and XII for Term 1 Exams 2021-22” Click on “Sample Papers Class X: http://cbseacademic.nic.in/SQP_CLASSX_2021-22.html” and “Sample Papers Class XII: http://cbseacademic.nic.in/SQP_CLASSXII_2021-22.html” Check subject wise sample questions and marking scheme Download and take a print for future reference

Here’s Class 10th sample question paper and marking scheme.

Here’s Class 12th sample question paper and marking scheme.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.