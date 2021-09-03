The West Bengal Police recruitment board (WBPRB) has released the model answer key of the 2019 Staff Officer-cum-Instructor preliminary exam. Candidates who took the exam can check and download the answer key from the official website wbpolice.gov.in.

The WB Police SOI prelims exam was held on February 28 this year. The recruitment drive is being conducted for 125 posts of Staff Officer-cum-Instructor in Civil Defence Organisation, West Bengal.

“All candidates are advised to compare the answer key with the question paper carefully and bring apparent incongruities, if any, to the notice of the West Bengal Police Recruitment Board by accessing the link (wbprb10@gmail.com) within 07 (seven) days from 03/09/2021,” the Board said in its notice.

Here’s direct link to WB Police SOI answer key.

Selection method

WBPRB will recruit candidates based on four selection stages: Preliminary Examination, Physical Measurement Test (PMT) & Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Final Competitive Examination and Personality Test. The preliminary examination will be a screening test for shortlisting candidates for the PMT/PET.