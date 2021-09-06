The West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) has released the admit cards for the Constable recruitment Preliminary Written Test 2021. Candidates can download their admit cards from the official website wbpolice.gov.in.

The WB Police Constable prelim exam has been scheduled on September 29 (Sunday) from 12.00 moon to 1.00 PM. The e-admit cards will be available on the official website from September 6 on keying of Application Sl. No. and date of birth.

“The candidates shall have to produce the printout of their e-Admit Cards at the allotted venues for appearing in the said test with a proper proof of identity... The candidates are also advised to follow the instructions given on their Admit Card and visit this website on a regular basis,” the notice read.

Here’s WB Police Constable prelim exam notice.

The recruitment drive is being conducted for a total of 7,440 posts of Constable and 1,192 posts of Lady Constable in the WB Police. Online applications were invited in January and February this year.

The posts will be filled up on basis of qualifying the Preliminary Examination, followed by the Physical Measurement Test (PMT), Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Final Written Examination and Interview to be conducted by the West Bengal Police Recruitment Board.

Steps to download WB Police Constable admit card:

Visit official website wbpolice.gov.in Go to ‘Recruitment’ — ‘Get Details’ for Constable post Click on the admit card link and select the post Enter 8-digit Application No and date of birth to login The WB Police Constable admit card will appear on screen Download and take a printout.

Here’s direct link to download WB Police Constable admit card.