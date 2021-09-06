The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra has issued an official clarification over a schedule for CET Examinations being circulated on social media. Exam authorities have said the MHT CET 2021 schedule is yet to be announced and advised candidates against believing in timetables being circulated on social media.

“It has come to the notice of this office that a Schedule for CET Examinations is being circulated on Social Media. All Candidates are advised to note that the Schedule for CET Examinations is yet to be declared by the Competent Authority,” the board said in its notice.

It added, “Candidates are advised not to believe any such Examination Schedule being circulated on Social Media. The Schedule for CET Examinations will only be available on our official web site soon.:

Here’s MHT CET 2021 notice.

The MHT CET 2021 exams will be conducted for admission to various undergraduate programmes including engineering, pharmacy and agriculture courses at Institutes in Maharashtra state. The online application process was conducted in July and August.

Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official website cetcell.mahacet.org for updates.