Nainital Bank has released the recruitment examination result for the posts of Clerk and Management Trainees (MT) on bank’s official website nainitalbank.co.in. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can check and download their results using their Registration Number, Date of Birth and security pin.

“Provisional Result of the Written Test conducted on 21.08.2021 for the post of MT and Clerk. Click here to view the result.”

The exam was conducted on August 21, 2021, at various exam centres including Nainital (Uttarkhand), Haldwani, Distt. Nainital (Uttarakhand), Rudrapur, Dehradun (Uttarakhand), Roorkee (Uttarakhand), Bareilly (Uttar Pradesh), Meerut (Uttar Pradesh), Moradabad (Uttar Pradesh), Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh), Jaipur (Rajasthan), Delhi / NCR and Ambala (Haryana).

The recruitment drive aims to fill up 150 vacancies, of which 75 vacancies are for the post of Clerk and 75 posts of MT.

Steps to download the result

Visit the official website nainitalbank.co.in On the homepage, click on “Click here for more” under Recruitment section Click on “Click here to view the result” under Provisional Result of the Written Test conducted on 21.08.2021 for the post of MT and Clerk Key in your login details and submit Check and download the result Take a print for future reference

Here’s the direct link to download the result.

Selection Process

The candidates who will be declared qualified in the online written test will be called for the interview round. On selection of the candidates based on the online written test and interview, appointment letters will be issued for joining in Officers or Clerical Cadre as the case may be subject to their being medically fit for assignment, reports official notice.

