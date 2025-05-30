The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board ( RSSB ) has released the admit card for the direct recruitment of various contractual posts of NHM and RajMES 2025. Applicants can download their hall tickets from the official website recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in or rssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

The exams will be conducted from June 2 to 6, 2025. The recruitment drive aims to fill 13,252 vacancies for various contractual posts of NHM and RajMES 2025 including CHO, DEO, Accounts Assistant, and other posts.

Exam Schedule Name of Examination Date Time Block Programme Officer (Contractual) Direct Recruitment Exam 2025 June 2 9.30 am to 12.00 pm Social Worker (Contractual) / Medical Social Worker (Contractual) Direct Recruitment Exam 2025 June 2 3.00 pm to 5.30 pm Senior Counsellor (Contractual) Direct Recruitment Exam 2025 June 3 9.30 am to 12.00 pm Accounts Assistant (Contractual) Direct Recruitment Exam 2025 June 3 3.00 pm to 5.30 pm Physiotherapist Assistant (Contractual)/ Physiotherapist (Contractual) Direct Recruitment Exam 2025 June 4 9.30 am to 12.00 pm Hospital Administrator (Contractual) Direct Recruitment Exam 2025 June 5 9.30 am to 12.00 pm Rehabilitation Worker (Contractual) Direct Recruitment Exam 2025 June 5 3.00 pm to 5.30 pm Audiologist/Speech Therapist (Contractual) Direct Recruitment Exam 2025 June 6 9.30 am to 12.00 pm Bio Medical Engineer (Contractual) Direct Recruitment Exam 2025 June 6 3.00 pm to 5.30 pm

Steps to download NHM and RajMES admit card 2025

Visit the official website recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in On the homepage, go to the Admit Card tab Click on the NHM and RajMES admit card 2025 link Login and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

