RSSB admit card 2025 out for NHM, RajMES posts; here’s download link
Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website rssb.rajasthan.gov.in.
The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) has released the admit card for the direct recruitment of various contractual posts of NHM and RajMES 2025. Applicants can download their hall tickets from the official website recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in or rssb.rajasthan.gov.in.
The exams will be conducted from June 2 to 6, 2025. The recruitment drive aims to fill 13,252 vacancies for various contractual posts of NHM and RajMES 2025 including CHO, DEO, Accounts Assistant, and other posts.
Exam Schedule
|Name of Examination
|Date
|Time
|Block Programme Officer (Contractual) Direct Recruitment Exam 2025
|June 2
|9.30 am to 12.00 pm
|Social Worker (Contractual) / Medical Social Worker (Contractual) Direct Recruitment Exam 2025
|June 2
|3.00 pm to 5.30 pm
|Senior Counsellor (Contractual) Direct Recruitment Exam 2025
|June 3
|9.30 am to 12.00 pm
|Accounts Assistant (Contractual) Direct Recruitment Exam 2025
|June 3
|3.00 pm to 5.30 pm
|Physiotherapist Assistant (Contractual)/ Physiotherapist (Contractual) Direct Recruitment Exam 2025
|June 4
|9.30 am to 12.00 pm
|Hospital Administrator (Contractual) Direct Recruitment Exam 2025
|June 5
|9.30 am to 12.00 pm
|Rehabilitation Worker (Contractual) Direct Recruitment Exam 2025
|June 5
|3.00 pm to 5.30 pm
|Audiologist/Speech Therapist (Contractual) Direct Recruitment Exam 2025
|June 6
|9.30 am to 12.00 pm
|Bio Medical Engineer (Contractual) Direct Recruitment Exam 2025
|June 6
|3.00 pm to 5.30 pm
Direct link to NHM (Contractual Posts) 2025.
Steps to download NHM and RajMES admit card 2025
Visit the official website recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in
On the homepage, go to the Admit Card tab
Click on the NHM and RajMES admit card 2025 link
Login and download the admit card
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to NHM and RajMES admit card 2025.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.