Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) has started the online application process for the Uttarakhand Teacher Eligibility Test (UTET I and II) 2021. Eligible candidates can register on the official website ukutet.com.

The last date to submit UTET I and II application form is September 30, 2021 upto 5.00 PM. The examination is likely to be conducted on November 26 at various exam centres. UTET I will be held from 10.00 AM to 12.30 PM and UTET II will be held from 2.00 PM to 4.30 PM.

Information regarding the applications of candidates received with fees will be uploaded on the Board’s website. The candidates can check their Application for candidature and candidate’s particulars on the website. The candidature of the candidate, who’s fees has not been received by this Board, will not be considered for the U-TET 2021 examination, reads the notice.

Eligibility Criteria

Primary Teacher: The applicants should have qualified class 12th with a minimum of 50 percent marks and passed/appearing in final year of 2 year diploma in Elementary Education (DElEd/ BTC). The candidate must have passed Shiksha Mitra Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed.), from IGNOU.

Upper Primary Teacher: The candidates should have passed Elementary Education (B.Ed/ L.T./ Shiksha Shastri (Regular) with minimum 50 percent marks. More details in the notice.

Here’s the direct link to the official notification.

Examination Fee CATEGORY For One Exam UTET I or UTET II For Both Exam UTET I & UTET II General/OBC Rs 600 Rs 1000 SC/ST/Diff. Abled Person (PH) Rs 300 Rs 500

Steps to apply for the posts

Visit the official website ukutet.com Click on “New Registration” section Fill in the details and submit Once registered, login to the portal and fill up the application form Upload required documents and pay the application fee Submit the form and take a print for future reference

Here’s the direct link to register for UTET I and II.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.