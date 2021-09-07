The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit card for the upcoming National Eligibility cum Entrance Test or NEET-UG 2021. Registered candidates can download their admit cards from the official website neet.nta.nic.in.

The NEET-UG 2021 will be held on September 12 (Sunday) from 2.00 to 5.00 PM in Pen and Paper mode. The all-India entrance test will be organised at different centres located in 202 cities throughout the country and abroad.

The candidates are required to download their NEET admit card of NEET using their Application No. and Date of Birth along with the Undertaking from the official website and go through the instructions contained therein as well as in the Information Bulletin. The candidates are advised to carefully read the Subject-Specific Instructions and other instructions mentioned in the Question paper and abide by the same, NTA said.

A sample OMR answer sheet along with the instructions on ‘How to fill in OMR Answer Sheet’ is already uploaded on the official website and candidates are advised to carefully read the Instructions therein.

Here’s NEET UG admit card notice.

Steps to download NEET UG admit card 2021:

Visit official website neet.nta.nic.in Click on the admit card link 1 or 2 Login through Application Number & Date of Birth The NEET admit card will appear on screen Download and take a printout.

Here’s direct link to download NEET UG 2021 admit card.

In case any candidate faces difficulty in downloading the Admit Card for NEET (UG) – 2021 along with Undertaking, he/she can contact on 011-40759000 or e-mail at neet@nta.ac.in.

The NEET UG 2021 is being held for admissions to undergrad medical courses like MBBS, BDS, BAMS, BSMS, BUMS and BHMS for the academic year 2021-22.