The Supreme Court on Monday rejected a plea filed by a group of students seeking to defer the NEET-UG 2021 exams, Livelaw reported. A bench comprising Justice AM Khanwilkar, Justice Hrishikesh Roy and Justice CT Ravikumar said that the top court cannot meddle with the examination schedule citing the inconvenience of a section of students.

“There are 10 different exams to be conducted. How do you organise this? If you do for one why not for second or 3rd exam. Let boards do the job, we won’t interfere on this argument,” the bench said, as per a Livelaw tweet.

Bench: There are 10 different exams to be conducted. How do you organise this? If you do for one why not for second or 3rd exam.

Let boards do the job, we won’t interfere on this argument. #NEETUG #NEETUG2021 — Live Law (@LiveLawIndia) September 6, 2021

The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test for Undergraduates or NEET-UG 2021 will be conducted on September 12 from 2.00 PM to 5.00 PM across the country following coronavirus protocols. The exam has already been postponed once.

The plea was filed by a group of students taking the CBSE Private, Patracahr and Compartment exams for Class 12 seeking to defer the NEET-UG 2021 exam. They contended that the entrance exam will be clashing with other competitive exams.

The bench orally said that it does not want to create uncertainty in the minds of the candidates by interfering with the exam schedule. The bench observed that merely 1% students will be appearing for the improvisation exam and the entire NEET schedule can’t be changed for their sake.

Bench: Just because of inconvenience to one, so many students will suffer! Just see what kind of intervention you are asking #NEETUG #NEETUG2021 #NEET202 — Live Law (@LiveLawIndia) September 6, 2021

As per an NDTV report, the National Testing Agency on September 3 had clarified to the bench that students would be allowed to appear for the examination, irrespective of the fact that CBSE Private, Patracahr and Compartment results would not be declared by then.

About NEET UG 2021

The entrance exam will be held in 11 languages, including Hindi and English through Pen and Paper mode. The cities of the exam have been increased from 155 to 198 in order to ensure social distancing norms. The number of examination centres will also be increased from the 3862 centres used in 2020.

The NEET UG 2021 is being held for admissions to medical courses like MBBS, BDS, BAMS, BSMS, BUMS and BHMS. The official website of NEET UG 2021 is - neet.nta.nic.in. Candidates are advised to keep a track of updates for the exam on the website.

The admit cards for the exam are expected shortly.