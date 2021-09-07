The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Kakinada (JNTUK) will declare the result of the AP EAPCET-2021 Engineering tomorrow, September 8. Candidates who appeared in the exam can check and download their result from the official website sche.ap.gov.in from 10.30 AM onwards.

The AP EAPCET 2021 for Engineering was held from August 19 to 25 through a computer-based test. The exam was conducted by JNTUK on behalf of the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) for admission to first-year engineering courses offered for the academic year 2021-2022 in the state of Andhra Pradesh.

“The results for the Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture, and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (AP EAPCET) 2021, will be announced tomorrow, September 8 at 10:30 a.m. The rank list, along with the AP EAMCET result 2021, will be released tomorrow by the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Kakinada (JNTUK),” read a notice on Manabadi.

Candidates who qualify the AP EAPCET 2021 will be able to participate in the BTech admissions counselling. The AP EAPCET counselling will be administered jointly by the Department of Technical Education (DTE) and the APSCHE. The counselling process would begin on September 18.