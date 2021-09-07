The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the examinations/ skill tests schedule for the month of November and December 2021. Candidates can check the official notification on Commission’s website ssc.nic.in.

As per the released notice, the skill test for Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2019 will be held on November 3, Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces Examination, 2020 Paper-II will be conducted on November 8.

The computer based examinations for Stenographer Grade ‘C’ & ‘D’ Examination, 2020 and Constables (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), NIA, SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination, 2021 will be held from November 11 to 15 and November 16 to December 15, respectively.

“The above schedule is subject to the prevailing conditions and Government guidelines issued from time to time regarding handling of the Covid-19 pandemic,” reads the notification.

Meanwhile, the Commission has also released the status report of results. Candidates who have appeared for the recruitment examinations can check the tentative dates for the declaration of result.

Status Report of Results as on Sept 6, 2021 Name of Examination Tentative date for declaration of Result Remarks Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator and Senior Hindi Translator Examination, 2020 (Paper-II)

July 15, 2021

Declared on July 14, 2021 Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police, CAPFs and Assistant Sub-Inspectors in CISF Examination, 2019 (Paper-II)

September 3, 2021

September 3, 2021 Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2018 (Final Result) September 30 — Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2019 (Tier-II) September 30 — Sub Inspector in Delhi Police and CAPFs Examination 2020 (PET/ PST) September 30 — Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator and Senior Hindi Translator Examination 2020 (Final Result)

October 31 — Constable (Executive) Male and Female in Delhi Police Examination-2020 (Final Result)

October 31 — Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2020 (Tier-I) November 30 — Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Quantity Surveying & Contracts) Examination, 2019 (Paper-II)

November 30

— Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2020 (Tier-I) December 31 —

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.