Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT CET 2021) schedule for undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) programmes has been released. Maharashtra’s Minister of Higher Education And Technical Education, Uday Samant has notified the exam dates via Twitter.

The examinations are scheduled to commence on September 15 and conclude on October 10, 2021.

For the academic year 2021-22, the State CET will conduct common entrance examinations for various undergraduate degree and postgraduate degree courses under the Department of Higher and Technical Education from September 15, 2021 to October 10, 2021, tweeted the minister.

According to the released notice, the exams including master of Computer applications, master of hotel management and catering tech., Master of Physical Education, Master of Architecture, Bachelor of Arts/ Science/ BEd is scheduled to be conducted on September 15, 2021, whereas MAH MPEd Physical Test (Offline), MAH MBA/ MMS CET will be held on September 16, 17 and 18. More details in the notification.

As per a report by NDTV, a total of 8,55,869 students have applied for MHT CET 2021 examination this year. Also, the number of examination centres have been increased from 198 to 226 amid ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

The tweet further reads that the students will be allowed local travel by the government to attend the common entrance exams. For more details, candidates may visit the official website of the State CET Cell at mahacet.org.