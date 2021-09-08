The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced the dates for the release of results of various exams including CHSL, CGL, JHT and other exams. The result schedule can be accessed online at the official website ssc.nic.in.

The dates are tentative in nature and can change otherwise.

SSC result schedule

Name of Exam Tentative date for declaration of Result
Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2018 (Final Result)  30.09.2021
Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2019 (Tier-II) 30.09.2021
Sub Inspector in Delhi Police and CAPFs Examination 2020 (PET/ PST)  30.09.2021
Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator and Senior Hindi Translator Examination 2020 (Final Result) 31.10.2021
Constable (Executive) Male and Female in Delhi Police Examination-2020 (Final Result)  31.10.2021
Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2020 (Tier-I) 30.11.2021
Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Quantity Surveying & Contracts) Examination, 2019 (Paper-II) 30.11.2021
Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2020 (Tier-I) 31.12.2021