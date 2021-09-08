SSC announces result dates for CHSL, CGL, JHT exams
Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced the dates for release of results of various exams including CHSL, CGL, JHT and other exams.
The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced the dates for the release of results of various exams including CHSL, CGL, JHT and other exams. The result schedule can be accessed online at the official website ssc.nic.in.
The dates are tentative in nature and can change otherwise.
SSC result schedule
|Name of Exam
|Tentative date for declaration of Result
|Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2018 (Final Result)
|30.09.2021
|Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2019 (Tier-II)
|30.09.2021
|Sub Inspector in Delhi Police and CAPFs Examination 2020 (PET/ PST)
|30.09.2021
|Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator and Senior Hindi Translator Examination 2020 (Final Result)
|31.10.2021
|Constable (Executive) Male and Female in Delhi Police Examination-2020 (Final Result)
|31.10.2021
|Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2020 (Tier-I)
|30.11.2021
|Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Quantity Surveying & Contracts) Examination, 2019 (Paper-II)
|30.11.2021
|Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2020 (Tier-I)
|31.12.2021