National Testing Agency (NTA) has started the online application correction for all the registered candidates of UGC-NET December 2020 and June 2021 cycle. Applicants can make changes/ corrections to their application form till September 12 upto 11.50 PM at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

All the registered candidates for the said examination are advised to visit the website and verify

their particulars. They are further advised to make correction in their particulars, on their respective

registration form, wherever incorrect or incomplete. No correction in particulars, whatsoever, will be entertained by NTA under any circumstances after September 12, reads the official notice.

The correction facility is available for candidates who have already successfully submitted their application form along with the requisite fee on or before September 6, 2021.

Here’s the direct link to the notification.

Steps to make changes to UGC NET 2021 application

Visit the official website ugcnet.nta.nic.in On the homepage, click on “Correction Window for UGC-NET December 2020 and June 2021 cycle” Login to the portal using application number and password Make changes to the application carefully Submit and take a print for future reference

Here’s the link to login to the portal.

NTA will conduct the UGC-NET 2021 from October 6 to 8 and October 17 to 19. The detailed date sheet will be given subsequently. The date for downloading the admit card will be released later.

Earlier, NTA had postponed the UGC National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) for December 2020 cycle (May 2021) amid Covid-19 crisis, hence the delay in June 2021 UGC NET. Therefore, to regularize the examination cycles, the Commission has merged both UGC NET of December 2020 and June 2021 exam together.

For more details, candidates may visit the official website here.