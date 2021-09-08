The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the RRB Office Assistant (Multipurpose) Preliminary exam 2021 score card. Registered candidates can check and download their scores from the official website ibps.in.

The IBPS RRB Clerk prelims 2021 was held on August 14 in the online mode at various centers throughout the country. The exam comprised of an objective-type multiple choice test conducted for 45 minutes. A total of 800 questions were asked for a total 80 marks.

The bank has already released the CRP RRBs X Office Assistant Multipurpose result on September 3. The result link was to remain open till September 9, but the window has been closed before the said date. Candidates who have qualified the exam are eligible to appear for IBPS RRB Office Assistant Main exam.

Steps to check score card

Visit the official website ibps.in On the homepage, click on “click here to view your scores of online preliminary examination for CRP RRBs X Office Assistant (Multipurpose)” Key in your login credentials and submit Check the score card Download and take a print for future reference

Here’s the direct link to check RRB Clerk Prelims 2021 score card.

The IBPS exam is being conducted for recruitment to thousands of Group “B”-Office Assistant (Multipurpose) posts at Regional Rural Banks (RRBs).

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.