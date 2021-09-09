The Punjab Subordinate Service Selection Board (PSSSB) has announced the result of the Technical Assistant recruitment exam 2021. Candidates who took the exam can check the merit list at the official website sssb.punjab.gov.in.

The PSSSB Technical Assistant Exam 2021 was held on August 22 (Sunday). The OMR-based written exam was conducted in MCQ format with negative marking for 5338 candidates.

PSSSB is conducting the recruitment drive to fill a total of 120 Technical Assistant vacancies. The selection process includes a competitive written test for the initial selection of candidates.

The merit list includes the candidates’ Roll No, Name, Father’s Name, Date of Birth and Marks scored.

Steps to check PSSSB Technical Assistant result:



Visit the official website sssb.punjab.gov.in Go to ‘Results’ section and click on link for Technical Assistant The PSSSB merit list will appear on screen Download and check score by searching roll number

Here’s direct link to PSSSB Techinal Assistant merit list 2021.

The final answer key of the exam has also been released on the official website.