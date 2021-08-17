The Punjab Subordinate Service Selection Board (PSSSB) has released the admit card for the Technical Assistant recruitment exam 2021. Registered candidates set to appear for the exam can download their admit card official website sssb.punjab.gov.in.

The PSSSB Technical Assistant Exam 2021 will be held on August 22 (Sunday). The OMR-based written exam will be conducted in MCQ format and there will be negative marking.

PSSSB is conducting the recruitment drive to fill a total of 120 Technical Assistant vacancies. The selection process includes a competitive written test for the initial selection of candidates.

Steps to download PSSSB Technical Asst exam admit card:

Visit the official website sssb.punjab.gov.in Click on the download admit card link under ‘Current News’ Click on the link for Technical Assistant Enter Application Number, date of birth, mobile number and login The PSSSB exam admit card will appear on screen Download admit card and take printout.

Here’s direct link to download PSSSB admit card.

Candidates are advised to read the exam instructions provided on the admit card carefully.