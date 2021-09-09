West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has released the Audit and Accounts Service 2019 Main exam date. The exam will be held on September 28 at different venues in Kolkata. Qualified candidates will be able to download their e-admit cards for the Compulsory Paper of Business Mathematics and Statistics (Paper-IV) from Commission’s official website wbpsc.gov.in from September 20 onwards.

Earlier, the exam was held on February 28 which was cancelled. The re-examination was scheduled to be conducted held on May 7, 2021 and subsequently postponed due to Covid-19 pandemic. The exam has now been re-scheduled on 28th September, 2021 (Tuesday) at different venues in Kolkata, reads the notification.

Steps to check the exam schedule

Visit the official website wbpsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on “IMPORTANT ANNOUNCEMENT REGARDING WEST BENGAL AUDIT AND ACCOUNTS SERVICE RECRUITMENT (MAIN) EXAMINATION, 2019 [ADVERTISEMENT NO. 28/2019]” under What’s New section The exam dates will appear on the screen Check and download the schedule

Here’s the direct link to the exam schedule.

In total, 719 candidates who cleared the preliminary exam are eligible to appear for the Main exam. WBPSC had published the merit list in September last year.

The recruitment drive is being conducted for 70 vacancies under the West Bengal Audit and Accounts Service at the state Finance Department.