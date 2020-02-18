West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has released the answer keys for the West Bengal Audit & Accounts Service (Preli.) Examination, 2019 on February 17th, 2020. Candidates who had participated in the exam can check the answer keys on the official website, wbpsc.gov.in.

The candidates can raise objection against the answers on the answer keys, the link for which will get activated on February 21st and must be submitted before February 28th, 2020.

Here is the direct link to check the WBPSC Audit and Accounts Service Preliminary exam answer keys.

WBPSC had conducted the preliminary exam for the West Bengal Audit & Accounts Service on February 16th, 2020. The application process for the recruitment of 70 vacancies in the department was conducted November 23rd to December 23rd, 2019.

How to check WBPSC 2019 Audit and Accounts Preliminary exam answer keys: