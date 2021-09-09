Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has declared the results for June Term End Examination 2021 on its official website ignou.ac.in. Candidates who appeared for the examination can check their results using their enrolment number.

“In case any student is found to be booked under unfairmeans, the result of the particular student will be Cancelled,” reads the notice.

The TEE exam is generally conducted in the months of June and December. However, the June 2021 exam commenced in August amid ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Steps to download June TEE 2021 result

Visit the official website ignou.ac.in On the homepage, click on “Result for Term End June 2021 Examination” Key in your enrollment number and submit Check and download the result Take a print for future reference

Here’s the direct link to the result.

Students who could not appear for TEE July 2021 examination will get another chance in December.

Meanwhile, the University has started the registration process for admission to MBA and MBA (Banking & Finance) programmes for July 2021 session. Interested candidates can apply at ignou.ac.in till September 15, 2021.

The applicants shall be charged along with the programme fee of first semester/year at the time of admission.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.