Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the Indian Forest Service 2020 interview scheduled today. The candidates who have been declared qualified in the Main exam will have to appear for the Personality Test from October 18 to 22, 2021. Candidates may check the detailed schedule from Commission’s official website upsc.gov.in.

As per the Mains result, a total of 222 candidates have been shortlisted for Personality Test for selection to the Indian Forest Service Examination-2020 (Group ‘A’). The Mains examination was conducted from February 28 to March 7, 2021.

Steps to download the interview schedule

Visit the official website upsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Interview Schedule: Indian Forest Service (Main) Examination, 2020” under What’s New section The schedule will appear on the screen in PDF format Check and download the interview schedule Take a print for future reference

Here’s the direct link to PT schedule.

Indian Forest Service (IFS) is one of the three All India Services of the Union Government. Every year, the UPSC conducts the Indian Forest Service exam to recruit officers into the forest service. The chief mandate of this service is to manage the country’s natural resources and implement the National Forest Policy.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website at here.