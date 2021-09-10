Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) has released the interview schedule for the post of Accounts Officer, Class-2. Eligible candidates can check the schedule on Commission’s official website gpsc.gujarat.gov.in.

The interview will be conducted from September 20 to 30 from 9.00 Am onwards. A total of 263 candidates have been declared qualified for the interview round.

The main written exam was conducted by the Gujarat Public Service Commission on April 3rd and 4th, and June 13th, 2021.

Steps to download GPSC interview schedule

Here’s the detailed interview programme.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 40 vacancies. The result is expected to release after 10 days from the last date of interview.

