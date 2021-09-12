Today is the last day for candidates to submit online applications for the Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University (BBAU) Entrance Test – 2021. Eligible candidates will now be able to apply on the official website bbauet.nta.nic.in.

The last date for successful transaction of examination fee is September 13. Applicants will be able to make changes/ corrections to their application form on September 14 and 15.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the BBAU-UET/PET 2021 for admissions to the Under-Graduate (UG) and Post-Graduate (PG) Programmes for the academic session 2021-22.

Candidates who desire to appear in BBAU Entrance Test-2021 can access the details of Course Code, Eligibility Criteria, Course Structure etc. available on the Information Bulletin.

Application Fee

The application fee for the BHU entrance exam is Rs 1000 for General(UR)/ OBC/ NCL/ EWS and Rs 500 for SC/ ST/ PwD/ Transgender/ Women. The online fee payment must be done by September 7.

BBAU-UET 2021 for UG programmes.

BBAU-PET 2021 for PG programmes.

Steps to register for BBAU entrance test 2021

Visit the official website bbauet.nta.nic.in Click on registration link for BBAU-UET/PET Register and login to fill the application form Select the course, fill the online application, upload documents Pay the application fee and submit Take a printout for future reference

