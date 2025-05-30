The Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board (APSSB) has released the Combined Graduate Level Exam 2025 (CGLE 2025) admit cards on the official website apssb.nic.in. The written exam will be conducted on June 15, followed by the Stenography Proficiency Test scheduled for May 24, 2025.

The recruitment drive aims to fill 86 vacancies.

“It is further informed that the Admit Cards issued for the Stenography Proficiency Test of the CGL Examination 2025 cannot be used for the written test of Combined Graduate Level Examination 2025. All candidates have to compulsorily download fresh admit cards using their login credentials,” reads the notification.

Steps to download CGL admit card 2025

Visit the official website apssb.nic.in On the homepage, go to the Admit Card tab Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

