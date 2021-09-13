The High Court of Andhra Pradesh has invited online applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Typist, Copyist, Assistant and Examiner. Interested candidates can apply online at the official website hc.ap.nic.in till September 30.

In two separate notifications, Andhra HC has notified 174 posts including 71 posts of Assistant, 39 posts of Copyist, 35 posts of Typist and 29 posts of Examiner.

Here’s AP HC recruitment notification for Assistant and Examiner.

Here’s AP HC recruitment notification for Typist and Copyist.

Eligibility criteria

Age: 18-42 years as on July 1, 2021.

Educational qualification: Degree in Arts/Science/Law/Commerce. For the post of Copyist, candidates must have also passed the Government Technical Exam in Typewriting in English Higher Grade than 45 w.p.m.

Selection process

The selection will be made on the basis of a common recruitment exam for all posts through computer-based test mode.

Exam fee

Applicants have to pay an exam fee of Rs 800 (Open/Backward Classes) or Rs 500 (EWS) or Rs 400 (SC/ST/PWD).

Steps to apply for Andhra HC recruitment 2021

Visit official website hc.ap.nic.in Go to ‘Notifications’ – ‘Recruitment’ and click on apply link for desired post Register using personal details to create profile Login and fill application form for post Upload documents, pay fee and submit form Download form and take a printout.

Here’s direct link to apply for Andhra HC recruitment 2021.