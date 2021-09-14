The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has revised the application schedule for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Super Specialty (NEET-SS) 2021. The online application process for NEET SS 2021 was supposed to commence from today, September 14, and conclude on October 4.

However, as per the revised schedule, the online application process for NEET SS 2021 will now be conducted from September 22 (3.00 PM) to October 12 (11.55 PM). The edit window will be opened from September 16 to 18. Candidates can check the notice at the official website natboard.edu.in. The Board said the decision has been taken “due to some technical requirement”.

Here’s NEET SS 2021 application revised schedule notice.

The NEET-SS 2021 will be held on November 13 and 14 for admission to DM/MCh and DrNB Super Specialty Courses for the academic session 2020-21. The test will be held in a computer-based mode. The admit card will be available for download from November 5 and the result will be declared by November 30.

The Information Bulletin has been released at nbe.edu.in and candidates are advised to check it for eligibility criteria, scheme of examination, prior entry eligible feeder qualifications for different super-specialty courses as approved by the NMC & MoHFW and other details.

Here’s NEET-SS 2021 official notification.

Here’s NEET SS 2021 Information Bulletin.

Eligibility criteria

Candidates who are in possession of recognized postgraduate medical Degree/Provisional Pass Certificate (MD/MS/DNB) or an equivalent recognized qualification or likely to be in possession of the same by November 30, 2021 are eligible too apply for NEET SS 2021.

Examination fee

Candidates have to pay online an exam fee of Rs 4250 per group.