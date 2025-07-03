The National Testing Agency (NTA) will announce the results of the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate ( CUET UG ) 2025 tomorrow, July 4. Candidates can download their results from the official website cuet.nta.nic.in . The final answer key was released on July 2, 2025.

The examination was conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode from May 13 to June 4 for 13,54,699 registered candidates . The provisional answer key for CUET UG 2025 was released on June 17, and the objection window remained open until June 20.

Steps to download CUET UG result 2025

Visit the official website cuet.nta.nic.in On the homepage, click on the CUET UG result 2025 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference