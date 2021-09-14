The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Kakinada (JNTUK) has declared the result of the AP EAMCET-2021 Agriculture today. Candidates who appeared in the exam can check and download their result from the official website sche.ap.gov.in.

The AP EAPCET 2021, formerly EAMCET, for Agriculture was held on September 3, 6 and 7 through a computer-based test. The exam was conducted by JNTUK on behalf of the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) for admission to first-year agriculture courses offered for the academic year 2021-2022 in the state of Andhra Pradesh.

Candidates who qualify the AP EAMCET 2021 will be able to participate in the B.Sc. (Ag) / B.Sc. (Hort) / B.V.Sc. & A.H / B.F.Sc admissions counselling. The AP EAPCET counselling will be administered jointly by the Department of Technical Education (DTE) and the APSCHE. The counselling process would begin on September 18.

Steps to check AP EAMCET results 2021:

Visit official website sche.ap.gov.in Go to ‘AP EAPCET 2021’ section and click on result link Enter Registration Number and EAPCET Hallticket No to view result The AP EAMCET result will appear on screen Download scorecard and take a printout.

Here’s direct link to check AP EAMCET results 2021.

Qualified candidates can check their Rank Card for AP EAPCET - 2021 using Registration Number, EAPCET Hallticket No and Date of Birth at the portal.

The AP EAMCET result for Engineering and Pharmacy exams have already been declared.