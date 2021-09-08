The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Kakinada (JNTUK) has declared the result of the AP EAMCET-2021 Engineering and Pharmacy today. Candidates who appeared in the exam can check and download their result from the official website sche.ap.gov.in.

The AP EAPCET 2021, formerly EAMCET, for Engineering was held from August 19 to 25 and Pharmacy on September 3, 6 and 7 through a computer-based test. The exam was conducted by JNTUK on behalf of the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) for admission to first-year engineering courses offered for the academic year 2021-2022 in the state of Andhra Pradesh.

As per an HT report, the rank list has been released by State education minister Audimulapu Suresh at 11.00 AM today. The minister addressed a press conference at R & B Building, Vijayawada where the result and the rank list was released. The minister said 80.62% of the total candidates who had appeared for AP EAMCET in the engineering stream, have qualified in the exam.

Candidates who qualify the AP EAMCET 2021 will be able to participate in the BTech admissions counselling. The AP EAPCET counselling will be administered jointly by the Department of Technical Education (DTE) and the APSCHE. The counselling process would begin on September 18.

Steps to check AP EAMCET result 2021:

Visit official website sche.ap.gov.in Go to ‘AP EAPCET 2021’ section and click on result lin Enter Registration Number and EAPCET Hallticket No to view result The EAMCET result will appear on screen Download scorecard and take a printout.

Qualified candidates can check their Rank Card for AP EAPCET - 2021 using Registration Number, EAPCET Hallticket No and Date of Birth at the portal.

NOTE: The AP EAMCET website is not working due to heavy traffic. Candidates are advised to visit the portal at regular intervals.