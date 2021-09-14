The Department of Public Instruction, Karnataka has declared the Karnataka Teacher Eligibility Test (KARTET 2021) result. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can download their result from the official website schooleducation.kar.nic.in using their application number and date of birth.

KARTET 2021 was conducted on August 22 (Sunday). The exam is consist of Paper-1 (for teaching classes 1st to 5th) and Paper-II (for teaching classes 6th to 8th).

As per a report by Indian Express, candidates are required to secure at least 60% marks in order to qualify the exam, whereas 55% is required for the candidates from SC/ST/C-I category, and differently-abled persons.

Steps to download KARTET 2021 result

Visit the official website schooleducation.kar.nic.in On the homepage, click on “KARTET-2021 - Results” Key in your application number and date of birth Submit and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Here’s the direct link to download KARTET 2021 result.

Karnataka TET exam is conducted for recruitment of school teachers for classes 1 to 8. The examination will be conducted by following all the SOPs issued by the state and central government of India.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.