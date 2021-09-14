The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the admit card for the RRB Officers Scale-II and III exams 2021. Candidates can download their call letters from the official website ibps.in.

The IBPS RRB Officer Scale-II and III exam 2021 will be held on September 25 in an online mode. The Officer Scale-II (General Banking Officer) and Officer Scale-III exams will have a duration of 2 hours with 200 objective type MCQs worth a total 200 marks. The Officer Scale-II (Specialist Cadre) will be 150 minutes long with 240 questions for a total 200 marks.

IBPS is conducting the recruitment drive to the posts of Group “A”-Officers (Scale-I, II & III) in Regional Rural Banks (RRBs).

Here’s IBPS RRB Officer Scale 2 and 3 exam instructions.

Steps to download IBPS RRB admit card:

Visit the official website ibps.in On the homepage, click on “click here to download your online exam call letter for CRP-RRBs-X Officer Scale-II & III” Login using Registration No / Roll No and date of birth The IBPS RRB admit cad will appear on screen Download and take a printout.

Here’s direct link to download IBPS RRB Officer Scale-II and III admit card.