Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) will today, conclude the online registration process for admission to MBA and MBA (Banking & Finance) programmes for July 2021 session. Interested candidates can apply on University’s official website ignou.ac.in.

Before proceeding for filling the form online, the applicants should have scanned photograph, signature, age proof, educational qualification, experience certificate, category certificate (if any), and BPL Certificate (if applicable).

Registration Fee

The non-refundable registration fee of Rs 200 shall be charged along with the programme fee of first semester/year at the time of admission.

“In a particular admission cycle, facility for fee exemption available to SC/ST students can be claimed for one programme only. If an applicant submits more than one application claiming fee exemption, all the applications are liable to be rejected,” reads the official notice.

Steps to apply for MBA programmes

Visit the official website ignou.ac.in On the homepage, click on “IGNOU Announces Admissions to MBA and MBA (Banking and Finance) for July 2021 Session” Click on the button ‘NEW REGISTRATION’ and complete registration Login and fill application form, select course, upload documents Pay fee and submit form Download the form and take a printout for future reference

Here’s the direct link to apply for MBA.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.