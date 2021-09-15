The Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the admit card for the Main Written Examination Of Staff Nurse, ANM, Pharmacist, X-Ray Technician, ECG Technician-2019. Eligible candidates download their hall tickets from the official website ossc.gov.in.

The OSSC Staff Nurse, ANM, Pharmacist, X-Ray Technician, ECG Technician exams will be held on September 20 through computer-based test (CBT) mode at different centres of Odisha. The exam will consist of two papers to be held in two sessions: Composite Paper (10.00 AM to 11.00 AM) and Technical Paper (11.30 AM to 12.30 PM).

Candidates have to report to the venue at 8.30 AM. Details regarding exam centre will be mentioned in the admit card.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website ossc.gov.in On the homepage, click on Click Here To Download the Admission Letter against “Download Admission Letter for Main Written Examination Of Staff Nurse, ANM, Pharmacist, X-Ray Technician, ECG Technician-2019 to be held on 20.09.2021” Key in your application number and date of birth Submit and download the admit card Take a print of the admit card for future reference

Here’s the direct link to download the admit card.

OSSC is conducting the recruitment drive for a total of 60 vacancies for the posts of Staff Nurse, ANM, Pharmacist, X-Ray Technician and ECG Technician.

