Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the Civil Services Prelims admit card 2021 today, September 16. Candidates can download their admit card from Commission’s official website upsc.gov.in.

The UPSC CSE Prelims 2021 exams will be held on October 10. Earlier, the exam was scheduled to be conducted on June 27, 2021 which was postponed due to the prevailing conditions caused by the Novel Corona Virus (COVID-19).

The preliminary examination will consist of two objective-type papers (MCQ) and carry a maximum of 400 marks. Only those candidates who would be declared qualified in the Preliminary Examination by UPSC will be eligible for admission to the Main Examination.

Steps to download admit cards

Visit the official website upsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on “e - Admit Card: Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2021” under What’s New section Click on “Click Here” against “Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2021” Log in using registration number/ roll number Submit and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Here’s the direct link to download admit card.

The Civil Services Exam, 2021 will be conducted to fill 712 vacancies at various Central Government departments through all-India Services such as Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS), Indian Police Service (IPS), etc.