Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has rejected online applications from 318 candidates for the Civil Services Preliminary Exam-2021 over non-receipt of application fee. The online application process for UPSC CSE Prelim 2021 ended on March 24.

In a notice, UPSC said: “Confirmation has NOT been received from the Bank authorities regarding receipt of Fee of Rs/ 100/- in respect of the 318 candidates for Civil Service (Preliminary) Examination, 2021... In view of the provisions contained in Commission’s Examination Notice dated 04-03-2021 for the above examination uploaded on the Commission’s website, applications of all these candidates for the said examination have been rejected.”

The rejection list contains the Registration ID, candidate name and transaction ID of the applicants.

Such candidates can raise an appeal against rejection, if any, by April 9 along with the documentary evidence (hard copy in original) by speed post or by hand only to The Under Secretary (CSP), UPSC Examination Hall Building, Hall No.2, 4th floor, Dholpur House, Shahjahan Road, New Delhi-110069.

Here’s UPSC candidate rejection notice.

The UPSC CSE Prelim 2021 is scheduled to be held on June 27. The exam will be conducted to fill 712 vacancies at various Central Government departments through all-India Services such as Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS), Indian Police Service (IPS), etc.

UPSC interview list

On the other hand, UPSC has issued the list of candidates shortlisted for the interview round for recruitment of Assistant Legal Adviser and Joint Assistant Director.

For five posts of Assistant Legal Adviser in Enforcement Directorate, 19 candidates have been shortlisted for interview. For 13 posts of Joint Assistant Director in Directorate of Coordination Police Wireless, Ministry of Home Affairs, 71 candidates have been called for the personality test.

Candidates list- Joint Assistant Director

Candidates list- Assistant Legal Adviser