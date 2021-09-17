The Sri Padmavati Mahila Visvavidyalam, Tirupati will release the hall tickets of the AP Law Common Entrance Test- 2021 (AP LAWCET-2021) today. Registered candidates will be able to download their hall tickets from the official website sche.ap.gov.in.

The Sri Padmavati Mahila Visvavidyalam will conduct the AP LAWCET 2021 on September 22 for admission into regular LLB (3 and 5 years) and LLM (2 year) courses for the academic year 2021-22 in Andhra Pradesh-based institutes. The exam will be held in a single session: 11.00 AM to 12.30 PM.

Steps to download AP LAWCET hall ticket: