State Bank of India (SBI) has released admit cards for the Specialist Cadre Officer (SCO) 2021 recruitment exam. Registered candidates can download their admit card from SBI’s career page at sbi.co.in/careers.

The online written test is tentatively scheduled to be conducted on September 25, 2021. The test will consist of two sections — General Aptitude (Test Of Reasoning, Quantitative Aptitude, and English Language), and Professional Knowledge (Civil or Electrical Engineering, as the case may be).

The General Aptitude test will be held for 90 minutes consisting a total of 120 marks, whereas Professional Knowledge will be conducted for the duration of 40 minutes and will consist 100 marks.

The test may be held at Guntur, Kurnool, Vijaywada, Vishakhapatnam, Guwahati, Silchar, Muzaffarpur, Patna, Chandigarh/ Mohali, Raipur, Bilaspur, Delhi/ New Delhi, Faridabad, Ghaziabad, Greater Noida, and other centres.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the career page at sbi.co.in/web/careers/current-openings On the homepage, click on “RECRUITMENT OF SPECIALIST CADRE OFFICERS IN SBI ON REGULAR BASIS” Now click on “CALL LETTER FOR ONLINE EXAM” Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Here’s direct link to download the admit card.

Selection Process

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of written test and interview round. Candidates who will qualify the written test will have to appear for the interview. The details for the same shall be released on the official website in due course of time.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.