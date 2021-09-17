Tripura Public Service Commission (TPSC) has released the provisional answer key for Agriculture Officer recruitment exam 2021. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can check the answer keys from Commission’s official website tpsc.tripura.gov.in.

“Candidates are at liberty to submit their representations on the Provisional Answer Keys, if any, in the prescribed format to the Secretary, T.P.S.C., Akhaura Road, Po.-Agartala, Pin-799001 within 7 (seven) working days from the date of publication,” reads the official notice.

The written exam was conducted on September 12, 2021.

Steps to download the answer key

Visit the official website tpsc.tripura.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Provisional Answer Key of Written Exam. for recruitment to the post of Agriculture Officer(Advt. No.-02/2021)(Series-A,B,C & D)” The answer key will appear on screen Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Here’s direct link to download the answer key.

The applicants declared qualified in the written exam of 180 marks will have to appear for the interview/ Personality Test for 20 marks. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 63 vacancies of Agricultural Officer posts. The applications were invited from March 2 to 30, 2021.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.