Tripura Public Service Commission (TPSC) has released the provisional answer key for Tripura Forest Service Main examination. Candidates can check and download the answer keys from the official website tpsc.tripura.gov.in.

Provisional Answer Key of General Knowledge of Main Examination for recruitment to the post of Tripura Forest Service, Gr II group-A, Gazetted, 2021-22, reads the notification. The Main exam was conducted on August 25, 2021.

The candidates who will qualify the Main examination will have to appear for personality test. The dates for PT shall commence on Commission’s website in due course of time.

Steps to download TFS Main answer key

Visit the official website tpsc.tripura.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Provisional Answer Key of G.K for Main Exam. of TFS,Gr-II(Advt. No.-04/2020)” The answer key will appear on the screen Check and download the answer key Take a print for future reference

Here’s the direct link to TFS Main answer key.

The recruitment aims to fill up a total of 6 vacancies. The online application process commenced on June 9 and conclude on July 8, 2021.

Selection Process

The final selection will be made in order of merit on the basis of the marks obtained by a candidate in the Main examination in aggregate and by adding the marks obtained in the Preliminary Test.

