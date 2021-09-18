Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) released the State Service Exam (Mains) 2019 merit list schedule on Friday, September 17. Candidates who have appeared for the interview can check the result on Commission’s official website psc.cg.gov.in.

The merit list has been prepared on the basis of candidates’ performance in the written test and interview round. A total of 732 were qualified to appear for the interview, of which 2 were absent and 730 candidates attended the interview, reads the notification.

The interview was conducted from September 2 to 17, 2021 in two shifts — 9.00 AM and 1.00 PM.

Steps to download the merit list

Visit the official website psc.cg.gov.in Click on “MERIT LIST - STATE SERVICE EXAMINATION-2019 (17-09-2021)” under New tab The merit list will release on the screen Check and download the list Take a print for future reference

Here’s direct link to SSE 2019 merit list.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up 242 posts in various state government departments.

The Mains exam was held from March 15 to 18 in two shifts — 9.00 AM to 12.00 PM and 2.00 PM to 5.00 PM. The SSE 2019 Mains were conducted at various exam centres in districts including Ambikapur, Bilaspur, Jagdalpur, Durg–Bhilai and Raipur.

