Union Public Service Commission has released (UPSC) has released the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) AC(Exe) LDC Examination interview schedule on the official website upsc.gov.in. As per the official notice, the Personality Test/ Interview will be conducted from October 25 onwards at Union Public Service Commission, Dholpur House, Shahjahan Road, New Delhi110069.

The interview will be held from October 25 to 28 in two shifts — 9.00 AM and 1.00 PM.

The e-Summon Letters of the medically fit candidates in PET/PST and MST as well as candidates declared medically fit in RME for Interview/Personality Test will be made available shortly, which may be downloaded from the Commission’s Website https://www.upsconline.in, reads the notification.

Here’s direct link to the notification.

This year, a total of 85 candidates have been shortlisted to appear for the PT/ Interview round.

Also, in case the candidates face any discrepancy, they may contact UPSC Facilitation Counter in person or on Tel. Nos. 23381125, 23098543 and 23385271.

Meanwhile, the Commission has also released the Combined Medical Service (CMS) Examination dates. The UPSC CMS 2021 exam will be held on November 21. The exam will consist of two papers: Paper-I from 9.30 AM to 11.30 AM and Paper-II from 2.00 PM to 4.00 PM.

The eligible candidates shall be issued an e-admit card three weeks before the commencement of the examination. No admit card will be sent by post. Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official website for more updates.