Today, September 20, is the last day to apply for the post of Principal (Group A) in the state Department of School Education of Punjab. The Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) has released the official notification and eligible candidates can apply at the official website ppsc.gov.in.

PPSC has notified a total of 119 posts of Principal (Group A) for recruitment.

Eligibility criteria

Age limit: Candidates should not be below 18 years and above 37 years of age as on January 1, 2021.

Educational qualification: The candidate should have passed Master’s Degree in Arts, Science, Commerce or Engineering in any stream with minimum fifty per cent (50%) marks. Punjabi of Matriculation (Class 10) or its equivalent standard is essential.

Work experience: The candidate should possess teaching experience for a minimum period of three years on the post of a teacher in any Government School under the control of the Director.

Here’s PPSC Principal recruitment 2021 official notification.

Selection procedure

PPSC will conduct a Competitive Examination, followed by document scrutiny and interview.

Application Fee

Candidates are required to pay an online application fee of Rs 500 and an exam fee of Rs 1,000. There are relaxations to the amount for reserved categories.

Steps to apply for PPSC Principal recruitment 2021: